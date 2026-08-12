New South Dublin Chamber President understands the challenges she faces

ANDREA Clarke of Coyne Solicitors received her Chain of Office to become President of the South Dublin Chamber at this year’s AGM held in the Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

Outgoing President Thomas Stone presented the Chain to Andrea Clarke to symbolise the transfer of responsibility, leadership and service.

Andrea, a Sligo native, has been a member of the Chamber for the past two years after having taken over Lucan-based Coyne Solicitors from Dermot Coyne, a long-term member of the South Dublin Chamber.

“I’m delighted to be the President of the South Dublin Chamber of Commerce because there’s a lot of brilliant business people in the Chamber and for them to see me as a leader and their President is a huge honour.”

“I have a business myself so I understand all the problems and challenges that business owners face at the moment, so I should be able to represent them well at the local national, European or international level.”

Members of the Chamber welcomed President Andrea Clarke to the role while thanking Thomas Stone for his service over the past two years.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the outgoing President Thomas Stone for his dedicated service and leadership throughout the past two years and wish President Andrea Clarke every success during the year ahead.”

Andrea told The Echo about the current issues that business owners – including herself – are facing during what has been a “period of uncertainty” for enterprise on a global level “The way I see it is that I have the same problems as every other member involved in the Chamber so I am going to try and represent them; things like keeping rates down so that we have less costs and we can actually survive.”

She added: “I’m hearing from a lot of members about what is needed in terms of the employment problems; for example, the necessary recognition of foreign qualifications so we can attract talent from abroad.”

Andrea is no stranger to European enterprise, having represented South Dublin at the European Parliament of Enterprise, which sparked her interest and led to her involvement in the Council, where she was appointed Director.

Only last month Andrea Clarke was named National Sole Principal of the Year — and the Overall National Winner in that category — at the 14th annual LEAP Irish Law Awards.

This award was given in recognition of Andrea’s “exceptional year of achievement within the legal profession, leading with vision, determination and excellence, noting her leadership, expertise, and client service of a sole Principal solicitor running their own practice.”