What’s the storey?

A housing association has lodged an appeal after they were awarded planning permission for a residential development in Crumlin – with major conditions.

Cabhrú Housing Association was awarded permission in May this year for a five-storey development “comprising of 53 one-bed apartment units” at the former An Post depot site on Saint Agnes Road.

