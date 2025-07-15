What’s the storey?
A housing association has lodged an appeal after they were awarded planning permission for a residential development in Crumlin – with major conditions.
Cabhrú Housing Association was awarded permission in May this year for a five-storey development “comprising of 53 one-bed apartment units” at the former An Post depot site on Saint Agnes Road.
AUTHOREllen Gough
