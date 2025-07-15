Significant milestone for Ace marking its 30th anniversary

Staff from Ace Enterprise Park enjoying the celebrations. See page 42 for more photos

A GARDEN party held at the Ace Enterprise Park in Bawnogue to mark its 30th anniversary, brought together over 60 attendees from across the business and community landscape.

The event marked a significant milestone for the organisation, which has spent three decades supporting early-stage entrepreneurs and driving social and economic impact in South Dublin.

Guests included entrepreneurs, community leaders, public representatives, and long-standing collaborators of Ace.

The event also featured a curated food experience led by current ACE-based food producers.

Attendees enjoyed authentic Indian cuisine from Manna Biryani, grazing boards from The Happy Tables, and a unique collaboration between La Tradizione (specialising in Italian sausage) and Happy Hour Foods (offering traditional Brazilian cuisine).

Handmade desserts were provided by Croissantly Bakery and Wagashireland, while FoodCloud generously donated free ice-cream for all guests.

Live music from Maria Hymas added a festive atmosphere as guests mingled and networked around the newly planted garden at Ace.

Several speakers addressed the gathering, including newly appointed Mayor of South Dublin Pamela Kearns, Minister Emer Higgins, TD Shane Moynihan (FF), South Dublin LEO’s Senior Enterprise Development Officer Peter Connolly, Ace Chairperson Justin Mulhern, former Ace member and local business owner Siobhán Monaghan (Sweet Cicely), and Ace CEO Lisa Rowntree.

The event also included a quiet nod to Ace’s next chapter — with plans already in motion to expand its reach across South Dublin.

With a rich history behind it and bold steps ahead, Ace Enterprise Park remains a cornerstone of community-led enterprise in South Dublin.

It’s also a vibrant one-stop hub where local creativity is in full bloom – whether you’re looking to grow your business, book a facial, upskill in first aid, join a public forum, or simply find a workspace that works for you.