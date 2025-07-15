Renewed appeal into murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne in 2010

Paul Byrne was last seen on the 15th July 2009 at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the investigation into the murder of 20-year-old Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne, whose remains were discovered in a wooded area by a forestry worker near Blessington, Co Wicklow on the 29th July 2010.

Paul was last seen on the 15th July 2009 at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24 when it was reported that he left the estate in a 2000 registered wine-coloured Mitsubishi Carisma accompanied by other males. This was the last sighting of Paul Byrne.

Paul was reported missing by his mother at Tallaght Garda Station the following day.

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with this investigation, however no one has been brought to justice for Paul’s murder.

It is now sixteen years since Paul Byrne was last seen and Gardaí at Blessington Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to his disappearance and murder. Paul’s family are anxious for the investigation to progress to bring them closure.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 2009, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

Gardaí are urging individuals, who sixteen years on may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships or associations have changed over the years. With the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information with Gardaí.

Gardaí would like to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Blessington at (045) 865 202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.