Art exhibition and fitness event puts disability first

An art exhibition and fitness event were held in The Park Community Centre, Ballycullen, to wrap up on a successful term of community mornings for people with disabilities.

Thursday’s ‘Community Mornings’ were set up in February, with the centre hosting ‘adaptive fitness’ classes tailored to people with limited mobility, and arts classes by local artist Emma Smith encouraging unique creative expression.

On Thursday, June 26, an art exhibition celebrated the work of all those who participated and unleashed their creativity over these months, while ‘fitness and fun’ took centre stage with trainers from ECO Fitness.

The event was well-attended with the families, carers and support workers taking part, besides the artists and fitness participants themselves.

According to the Community Centre Manager, Tricia Saab, the community “shone” reflecting the popularity that the community mornings had over the year.

“Our community mornings bring creativity, energy, and inclusivity to life in the heart of The Park and this Art Exhibition and Adaptive Fit event celebrated people of all abilities through artistic expression and accessible fitness, creating a morning to remember for everyone involved.

“The success of these mornings is evident in the smiles on the faces of everyone who joins us. Participants join in the Art Class, or the Fit Ability class, or sometimes both. Social connections are made, friendships are formed, and everyone has a chance to join in.

“At the heart of the event were the incredible contributions of Emma and Lisa, whose dedication and hard work made the day possible. Their passion for creating supportive, inclusive spaces for people with disabilities was evident in every part of the event, from the thoughtful planning to the welcoming atmosphere.”

The Park Centre thanked everyone else involved in making this event special and expressed “sincere thanks” to Active South Dublin for supporting Adapt Fit classes and helping make them accessible to all.

The Community Mornings in the Park will be back in September. New members are always welcome.