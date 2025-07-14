Funeral of Joseph McEvoy takes place this Thursday

An “absolute gent of a bloke” who was fatally stabbed last week is to be laid to rest this Thursday.

The funeral of Joey McEvoy, aged 34, who suffered multiple stab wounds at a house on Shancastle Close in Clondalkin in the early hours of July 7, is to take place this Thursday morning, July 17.

Gardaí have indicated that Joey was not involved in recent feud violence across the city but simply knew people who were involved.

Another man in his 30’s has since been arrested and charged with the murder of the father of three, who was captain of Quarryvale FC and has been remembered as “a good neighbour and great man” by many who knew him.

“Thinking of Emma and the McEvoy family at this sad time Joey was a great neighbour and will be missed on Shancastle Close,” a neighbour said in tribute.

“A top bloke, often said but rarely meant. In this case it’s 100% true. Couldn’t get a better bloke,” another tribute posted on RIP.ie read.

“Joey, I want to start off by thanking you, thank you for always looking after my sister and showing her what love is you never let her down,” Pamela Coffey, sister of Joey’s partner Emma wrote.

Thank you for walking into my niece’s life 17 years ago and you never looked back; you showed her the true meaning of being a father you weren’t her stepdad you were her DAD and will be forever grateful for that.

“Thank you for my 2 beautiful nephews who never stop smiling they bring so much joy to all our lives they are the most softest kindest boys you have done an amazing job, and you should be so proud of yourself,” she continued.

“We will make sure you are always remembered and always involved in everything your kids do in life, I promise I will always look after Emma for you even with her funny dance moves. It’s not a goodbye it’s just a see you later for now.”

Joey’s remains will repose at his home “for friends and family and neighbours” at his family home on Wednesday afternoon, July 16.

His funeral will take place this Thursday morning, July 17, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Rowlagh, Clondalkin, before burial at Newlands Cross cemetery.

He is survived by his “heartbroken parents” Yvonne and Joseph, loving partner Emma, adored children Parker, Alfie and Tori, siblings Leanne, Lacey, Robert and Tyler and “loving nanny” Lizzy, his loving niece and nephews and his extended family and very wide large circle of friends, including “all his pals from his football team at Quarryvale football club and work pals from Teds Scaffolding business”.