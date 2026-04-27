Woman (80s) dies after collision in car park in Knocklyon

A WOMAN in her 80s tragically died following a fatal road traffic collision in Knocklyon on Sunday morning.

The single car collision occurred in a car park at Idrone Avenue at around 10.55am.

The woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

According to gardai no other injuries were reported.

“The scene was held for technical examination by Forensic Collision investigators and has since been lifted,” according to a garda statement.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Witnesses who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were in the area between 10:45am and 11:15am are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.