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Accused rammed woman off road
Blanchardstown District Court

Accused rammed woman off road

Echo StaffApril 27, 2026 8:30 am

A WOMAN who withdrew €2,000 in cash from a bank in Clon-dalkin was allegedly followed and rammed off the road a court heard.

Luke Wall (26), with an address at Glenshane Grove, Tallaght, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, facing a section 4 theft and fraud offence.

Garda Sergeant Michael Martin told the court that on April 4, 2020, it is alleged the accused saw a woman withdrawing €2,000 from an AIB bank in Clondalkin.

The court heard Mr Wall rammed the woman off the road at Crag Crescent Industrial Estate, Clondalkin and took the cash.

Mr Wall appeared in court in custody.

Defence solicitor Mark McMahon said his client is unemployed, on social welfare and would be unable to pay the €1,000 cash bail.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded Mr Wall in custody to appear via video link before Cloverhill District Court on April 15.

Mr Wall has not yet indicated how he intends to plea.

Mr McMahon said defence solicitor Michael Hennessy was to be appointed to the case.

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