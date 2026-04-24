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Lip-sync event scoops up over €20k for Thomas Davis GAA
Clint, Jimmy and Shane.

Lip-sync event scoops up over €20k for Thomas Davis GAA

James Roulston MooneyApril 24, 2026 3:26 pm

Thomas Davis GAA raised over €20,000 for a new astro pitch at their annual lip-sync fundraiser at the Green Isle Hotel in Newland’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Over 40 participants took part across 11 groups, with ‘Mr Worldwide’ Pitbull taking home the top prize on the night, in front of more than 400 spectators.

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