Woodstown Lane in Ballycullen set for over 500 residential units

An artist’s impression of the plans for the site in Ballycullen

A LARGE Residential Development plan, comprising of 502 residential units, has been lodged for a site at Woodstown Lane in Ballycullen.

Lagan Homes application which is lodged with South Dublin County Council includes the development of 502 residential units made up of 108 one-bed, 170 two-bed, 162 three-bed; 62 four-bed, along with 197 two-storey houses (terraced, semi-detached, detached), 19 two-bed, 116 three-bed; 62 four-bed and 28 three-bed.

The proposals include four-storey simplex/duplex apartment blocks providing 305 apartments (108 one-bed apartments, 151 two-bed apartments, 46 three-bed apartments).

The proposed development also includes a crèche, public open space, car-parking (surface/undercroft), bicycle-parking, bicycle-storage structures and lockers, bin stores, and eight ESB substations.

Vehicular access to be provided from the existing spur road connection to Stocking Avenue to the west of the site, and via Stocking Wood Drive to the east of the site (with relocation of existing ESB substation).

Additional pedestrian-only routes will be provided into Abbot’s Grove Park and Stocking Wood Copse with future connections provided for into Stocking Wood Manor, White Pines Park and the future school site to the north of the application site.

The proposed development includes all associated site development works (including site reprofiling, retaining structures and downing of ESB overhead lines), landscaping, boundary treatments and services provision the lands are located to the east of Abbots Grove Park, south-east of Abbots Grove Avenue, south of Stocking Avenue and Stocking Wood estate and west of White Pines Park.