‘What a beautiful morning remembering our loved ones’ at Darkness into Light
At the Nina for Life walk in Kingswood

Alessia MicalizziMay 16, 2025 11:14 am

Darkness into Light walks all over South Dublin raised awareness on suicide prevention at the weekend while also supporting those who are grieving a loved one.

Besides Corkagh Park, three more local parks saw groups of people walking 5km and more for the cause on May 10, such as Tymon Park, St Catherine’s Park in Lucan and Marlay Park in Rathfarnham.

