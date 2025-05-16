Food with passion: Pasta Pesto Salad & Home Made Salad Dressings

While I still enjoy the occasional comforting classic, summer has me craving lighter, fresher dishes that are easy to prepare and full of vibrant flavour.

This simple and adaptable Pesto Pasta Salad is perfect for the season—quick to pull together and ideal for lunch, as a side for your evening meal, or even as a satisfying main on its own.

It’s a great make-ahead recipe that uses just a few ingredients but delivers big on taste and freshness.

You can use either green or red pesto, depending on your preference.

I personally love green pesto for its bright, summery colour and zesty flavour!

I’ve also included a few of my favourite salad dressings—perfect for pairing with your go-to summer salads.

These dressings can be made in advance and stored in empty jars in the fridge, making them easy to shake and serve whenever you need.

Just combine the ingredients, mix well, pour into jars, and refrigerate. They’re best used within 3–4 days.

Ingredients: 2- 3 main portions / 6-8 side portions

250g pasta of your choice ( I like fusilli or macaroni, small bite sized is best)

200g fresh green or red pesto

80g parmesan cheese

50g pine nuts

Sea Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet.

Once cooked, drain and cover with cold water to allow the pasta to cool completely.

Cover with the pesto of your choice and season well.

Sprinkle with parmesan and pine nuts to serve and enjoy.

Creamy Salad dressing (perfect for Caesar Salad):

6 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Juice of a lemon

2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese

Sea Salt & Ground black pepper for seasoning

French Dressing:

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of red or white wine vinegar

6 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and ground black pepper

I love a simple, fresh salad at this time of year and it’s so quick and easy to make.

Adorned with your favourite salad dressings and home-made you will turn your back on shop bought once you give them a go.

I adore Pasta Pesto salad and you can whip this up and serve for lunch or as a side dish with dinner for a number of days.

Delicious served with salmon, or grilled chicken, fresh, light and packed with flavour and best of all so simple to make!

