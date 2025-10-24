Work on protective roof at Waterstown House expected to start next year

Work on a new protective roof at Waterstown House is expected to begin in 2026 following the completion of an assessment.

The assessment of the Lucan heritage site led to a roof construction detail being drawn up by a Consulting Engineer.

Councillor Alan Hayes welcomed the news and voiced the frustrations of the local area, who have been waiting since late 2022 for the roof to be installed.

Cllr Hayes stated: “We’re limping along is kind of what I feel. I know it’s not a huge priority and there are competing interests, but the money was set aside.”

Waterstown House, also known as Old Harris’ House, is an 18th-century farmhouse located in Waterstown Park.

Calls to repair the dilapidated site have been ongoing for years, with Cllr Hayes stating in 2020 that he wished to see it reopened as a public amenity.

The park it is located within has several other amenities available, such as a children’s playground, a fenced dog area and trails used for walking, running and cycling.

Tender documents are being prepared to invite companies to quote for the construction of the roof.

A contractor is expected to be appointed before the year ends to work on the issue from next year.

However, South Dublin County Council were unable to confirm when in 2026 these works are projected to start, highlighting a reliance on tender returns and the appointing of a successful contractor.

Cllr Hayes underlined the importance of this process moving forward without delay and hopes it will be done with care, as locals do not feel previous works were completed at the highest quality possible.

“There was an element of frustration to the work that was done, and particularly to the front, the façade of the building, the new steel frames that were put in the windows which have started to rust, and the big iron fencing is still around the house.

“There’s a feeling among people who mention it to me that the work has stalled.”

