Age-friendly housing is ‘progressing steadily’

The age-friendly housing project at Sarsfield Park in Lucan is currently scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026 and is “progressing steadily”, despite a large task list.

Five age-friendly homes are being constructed in the area, with foundations complete and blockwork and precast installation ongoing.

All homes will be one-bed apartments in a terraced block with existing pedestrian laneway providing access to the development.

Several tasks remain before the completion of the project over the next few months – a year and a half after the plans were shown to the public.

The main structure is yet to be complete, from walls, both external and internal to the roofs.

The installation of several systems is also on the list, including drainage, mechanical and electrical works.

Sustainable water systems and the connection to utilities such as electricity and gas are yet to be implemented.

Landscaping, external finishes and the installation of public lighting at the location are also to come before the final commission and handover of homes.

The contractor assigned to the project is delivering the works under a design-and-build contract.

They are required to complete the project within budget while meeting quality and performance standards set by South Dublin County Council.

The council has directed the contractor to keep the schedule under regular review and to take all reasonable measures to ensure the project remains on track.

The council noted that the enclosed nature of the site and it’s existence within a live residential area add complexity to the works, alongside the dependency on timely utility connections.

However, the scheduled completion remains in Q1 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.