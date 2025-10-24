Plans for 494 homes in Ballycullen approved

An artist impression of the plans for the site in Ballycullen

Planning permission had been granted for almost 500 homes in a new development in Ballycullen, despite significant opposition.

Developer Lagan Homes has been granted permission by South Dublin County Council to build a mixture of 494 houses and apartments on lands at Woodtown, Ballycullen.

Lagan Homes, a Belfast-based developer, bought the 10.41 hectare residentially-zoned site in 2024 for €16million.

Their proposed development originally was for 502 homes – 197 two-storey houses, and 305 apartments spread across 28 three- and four-storey apartment blocks – but this number was reduced to 494 following requests for further information by the local authority.

The development will also include a creche, public open space, 550 car parking spaces, bicycle parking, bicycle storage structures and lockers, bin stores, and eight ESB substations.

The council received up to 40 third party submissions objecting to the development during the planning process, expressing concerns over “severe overlook and privacy impacts”, excessive density out of character with the area and an “unacceptable strain” on water supply and other local amenities.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of the development on traffic and congestion in the area, and the lack of public transport connections and pedestrian access.

There was also strong opposition from the Abbots Grove Residents Group, representatives from an existing estate to the west of the development, who objected to pedestrian connections between the two estates.

“There is widespread concern that such links would compromise safety, amenity, and the character of the estate,” they said.

They also objected over the location of the site entrance off Stocking Avenue, which would see construction traffic pass the entrance to the Abbots Grove estate, and raised concerns about disruption to “make vehicular access to their home”.

However, SDCC have found that the development will not “seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity” and granted planning permission for Lagan Homes on October 15.

