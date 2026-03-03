‘A marked rise’ in e-scooter injuries

The study also notes an increase in alcohol-related incidents involving e-scooters

The number of patients presenting with injuries from e-scooter related injuries at Tallaght University Hospital nearly doubled over 12 months.

A new study by the hospital’s Department of Trauma and Orthopaedics also noted an increase in alcohol-related incidents involving e-scooters in the same period between August 2023 and August 2024.

Up to 201 patients presented to the Emergency Department in Tallaght with e-scooter related injuries in the study’s time frame, compared to 105 injuries in the previous 12-month period.

The most common injuries seen by doctors at TUH emergency department were fractures (in 75 patients) and soft tissue injuries like contusions, sprains and lacerations (in 29 patients).

Just three patients were treated for head injuries, with other uncommon injuries including dislocations and vertebral column fractures.

The majority of patients treated were male, rising from 63% during the first 12-month period to 83% in the second, with an average age of 34 years among those treated.

Despite a “significant rise in injury presentations to emergency departments worldwide”, use of helmets and protective equipment was very low, with just 3% of patients using any equipment.

The study, published in the February 2026 issue of the Irish Medical Journal, also noted “recorded alcohol related incidents nearly doubled from 3.8% to 7%”.

“This study demonstrates a marked rise in both the frequency and complexity of e-scooter related trauma with the number of presentations doubling over the two years – reflecting increased usage and associated risk,” the authors stated.

They said the increase in incidents, as well as an increase in the severity of injuries, “collectively point towards a growing burden on outpatient and allied health services”.

“While human behaviour is a prominent factor in e-scooter injuries, the structural design of scooters… likely contributes to loss of balance, especially when navigating uneven surfaces or during sharp turns,” the study said.

“These findings underscore the need for proactive public health strategies to mitigate injury severity, including stricter enforcement of helmet use, targeted public education campaigns and reform of urban transport policies.”