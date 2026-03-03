Allotment site with 29 plots will open in Newcastle later this year

A new allotment site with almost thirty plots will be open to community groups and individuals living in south Dublin this year.

According to South Dublin County Council’s director of climate action Teresa Walsh, a new allotment site with 29 plots has been “planned and built” as part of a new residential development at Graydon’s Lane in Newcastle, and the council are “currently progressing the taking in charge process with the developer”.

Five of the plots will be reserved for community groups and 24 plots will be allocated to “individuals living within the SDCC area”, with priority for local residents of Graydon subject to applications.

This new site will bring the total number of allotments in south Dublin to 472, with plans for “developer delivered allotments” in future parks planned for the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

Ms Walsh was responding to questions from Cllr Dean Donnolly (Ind) at the February council meeting on “how many council-provided allotments are currently accessible to people by foot or on public transport” and whether there were any plans to expand allotment sites.

“All existing council-provided allotments are accessible to the public either on foot or via existing public transport services, with only short walking distances required from the nearest bus stops,” she said.

Friarstown allotments are served by the F1 S6 and SD3 buses while Dublin Bus routes 52, 80, C1, C2, C3, C4 and C5 all serve Palmerstown allotments.

The routes 69, W4, and 69X serve stops within walking distance of the allotments at Corkagh Park and the Tymon Park allotments are accessible by routes 77A, 77X, and 27.

Ms Walsh also noted that provision has been made within the capital budget in January 2026 for upgrades to existing allotments, including car parks repairs, soil and minor improvements, “revamping of plot number signage and the assessment of toilet provision across all sites”.

“Policies supporting smaller gardens in new developments, as per the government published compact settlement guidelines, and increased apartment living, is likely to increase demand for allotments,” she added.

