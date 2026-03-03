New Residential development on Killeen Road receives a new name

A new 13-unit residential development in Cherry Orchard has received a new name from the council as it is preparing to let renters open its doors.

The 0.2-acre residential complex to be opened on the Killeen Road in Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10 has been given the new name Killeen Close – Clós Uí Chillín as Gaeilge – as the council look to bring renters into the development.

The proposed development name seeks to continue the existing Killeen Road name which is deemed to be compliant with the Dublin City Development Plan.

The Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 applies as planning permission was granted in 2021 and the following development standard applies: Street/road signs on the public road must be in both the Irish and English languages and all unit numbers must be visible.

The development at 6A Killeen Cottages was granted planning permission in April 2021 and overlooks the Grand Canal with south-facing terraces.

The development faced an appeal from residents in a property nearby but was finally given the green light in May 2022 to move ahead.

The location includes surface eight car parking for tenants who are motorists and is situated approximately a 20-minute walk from the Kylemore Luas stop on the Red Line.

The planning application from November 2020 detailed the construction of a part 4-storey and part 5-storey apartment building to accommodate 13 apartments.

10 of these apartments at the new Killeen Close are one-bed units while the other three are two-bed units.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to the building is available from Killeen Road and landscaping, bicycle parking, refuse storage, boundary treatments and all associated site development works and services were carried out as part of the development. Park West is noted as a nearby location with a wide range of amenities available to those housed in Killeen Close.