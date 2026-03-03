Mixed reactions for plans to install public toilets in village

11 locations in Clondalkin have been shortlisted for the chance to host the village’s new public toilet, including the Civic Offices, Brú Chrónáin and Watery Lane.

Locations across Clondalkin Village have been shortlisted as possible spots to place a new public toilet, which is expected to be introduced in line with the finalised Local Planning Framework.

Of the 11 areas being considered for the placement of the new lavatory, six are in the charge of the council, and all locations are expected to be able to accommodate for a 3m x 2.5m installation.

The eight other locations being considered as the home of Clondalkin’s new public toilet include three sites on Tower Road by car parks, three sites on Main Street near Ray Cooke Auctioners, Tower Credit Union and The Steering Wheel, one in Popes Lane and one near Edenvale House.

However the cost of the introduction of a public toilet facility in Clondalkin is yet to be measured and is based on whichever site is chosen as a preference, according to South Dublin County Council’s Parks Superintendent David Fennell.

Fennell stated: “Once agreement is reached, the site will be examined in greater detail and if it complies with the LPF requirements, the project will be costed to see if it is feasible to provide a toilet facility.”

Responding to queries raised about opening hours of the new facility, he added that the longer such a facility is open, the more accessible it is for the public.

Some councillors expressed concern about the possible installation of a public toilet in the village.

Councillor Francis Timmons noted that he felt Popes Lane would be “one of the worst sites” on the shortlist and listed huge concerns about the introduction of a facility anywhere and the lack of clarity on the cost of such a project.

Cllr Timmons recalled the poor standard of public toilets in the eighties and nineties and discussed safety concerns with the possibility of antisocial behaviour following the introduction of a facility.

Councillor Linda De Courcy added that some businesses may express dissatisfaction with toilet facilities being installed near their premises.

Cllr De Courcy said: “There’s quite a few places, I’m sure, if they heard there was a public toilet going in there, they would be rightly upset.”

She stated that the entrance to The Steering Wheel’s car park and Popes Lane would be the best options on the list.

Other councillors welcomed the idea of a new public toilet in the village and felt that it would help progress the village.

Councillor Shirley O’Hara noted that the toilet would be essential to providing a “welcoming and inclusive” environment in the village.

Councillor Eoin Ó Broin advocated for a 24/7 facility and noted his belief that a public toilet was a basic human right.

Cllr Ó Broin felt that the potential cost of the project would be “small” compared to the advantages it would provide the village.

He said: “It’s a small investment considering it would benefit thousands of people. It’s a step towards village rejuvenation and getting more footfall in the village because vulnerable people [may] have to plan their journey because of their own issues around using such services.”

