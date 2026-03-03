Residents ‘fuming’ over plans for 611 homes

Residents in Corbally are planning to appeal the application in Boherboy

Local residents are “fuming” after planning permission was granted for a large-scale development of over 600 homes in Saggart.

Evara Developments and Kelland Homes submitted a joint planning application for a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) for 611 new dwellings on two adjoining sites in Boherboy.

South Dublin County Council’s planning department granted permission for the development on February 13, 2026.

However, strong objections were lodged by residents in surrounding estates over the plans, citing “intensive residential” overdevelopment in the Saggart area over the past number of years, as well as traffic concerns over plans to open the Corbally Heath cul-de-sac into an access road for the proposed development.

A total of 89 submissions were received during the public consultation period, including seven from local councillors and TDs and 78 from individual residents objecting to the development.

There were also four objections from groups including Saggart Village Residents Association, Carrigmore Residential Association, Corbally Heath Residents and Citywest Community Council, who called the planning approval “extremely disappointing news”.

“Sustainable development must include proper planning for schools, transport, green spaces, healthcare services, and community hubs — not just additional housing,” they said in a statement.

Residents of Corbally Heath, which adjoins the development site, are planning to appeal the council’s decision, due to plans to open their cul-de-sac into a through-way to accommodate both construction traffic and new traffic once the 611 homes are completed.

“There’s a genuine fear in the area, not because of extra houses being built but due to the increase in traffic and the effect it’s going to have on our day-to-day lives,” one resident told The Echo.

“There’s already a lot of traffic especially on our street, we have a very busy creche with children that come in and out there. Is it going to be safe for the children on the street?

The resident said that a group of residents, who had all submitted individual objections during the planning process, were now seeking legal advice on how to proceed with an appeal. They have also had very little engagement from Evara Developments and Kelland Homes or the council on how their neighbourhood will be affected.

“The attitude from the builder and from South Dublin County Council has been put up and shut up, they didn’t even come and talk to us” the resident continued.

“There’s been no communication, and it has fed into an awful lot of the anger.

“Corbally Heath is going to be a main through road for the whole estate, so that means that people will bypass the Blessington Road to come through our estate,” they added.

“We all take a shortcut, it’s human nature. But to open us up to that now, at this stage of our estate and development, it’s so unfair, just leave us alone.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.