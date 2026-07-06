Aneta is set to discuss her debut novel in Tallaght Library

“I WOULD encourage and love to answer any questions about the book, the plot, or the characters the readers might have,” remarks Saggart-based author Aneta Ciszek-Kowalska.

She will visit Tallaght Library on Thursday evening, July 9, at 6:30pm to discuss the journey of how her debut novel ‘Araya’ came to be, from the very first idea that was born in her head to when she held the printed copy in her hands.

As she extends that invitation, it is the days before the official release date of her debut novel, a day she had dreamt about and waited for, yet the time now brings her “a lot of anxiety” as she wonders how her book might be received.

In the evening, she will be happy to share that new experience with the audience, and more than anything, she would like to hear readers’ opinions about her work, though she says that with a “dose of trepidation”.

She would also like to see where the conversation takes us. I am rather talkative by nature, so I would need to watch the clock.”

If anyone would want a copy signed, they are asked to please bring it with them on the day, and Aneta will “gladly” do so.

She knows Tallaght Library has a copy on order that should arrive by then. Aneta remarks that she might have a “very limited number of books for sale with me on the day”, but people can get more online at any time and order them through their local bookshops as well.

She would like to extend a “big thank you” to Michelle Leamy from the Tallaght Library for her generous offer to host the event and, naturally, to anyone who decides to come.

Aneta is working on a new novel, but she never knows if she will finish, so she says, “I don’t want to say more than that just yet.”

Free tickets for this talk are currently available on Eventbrite.