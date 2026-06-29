Appeal lodged against Prospect House decision

A planning appeal has been lodged against the decision to grant permission for a development at the site of a protected structure in Rathfarnham.

Plans to develop eight three-storey four-bedroom homes and a one-bedroom extension to the Gate Lodge on the lands of protected structure Prospect House in Stocking Lane have been appealed just weeks after they finally received approval from the council.

The plans were granted permission on Thursday, May 21 after attempts from the applicant MSJA Ltd spanned years, with three applications made in the last four years.

The appellant Adrienne O’Rourke noted that the appeal was submitted as the new development would affect residential amenity, the character of the protected structure, and road safety and SuDS concerns.

They discussed their discomfort with the three-storey housing being built close to their existing two-storey home in the nearby Rathfarnham estate, and the loss of privacy, with the size of the homes called into question.

The appellant said: “A total number of three of the eight houses would now have full view of the rear of 30 Prospect View (our private amenity space) unrestricted, and a further four houses would have full view of our front garden, not to mention the gable end of our house, this contravenes good planning guidelines of SDCC, and is a risk to our security, privacy and residential amenity.”

They also questioned plans to change the Gate Lodge from what they see as “rubble” which was not well maintained into a one-bedroom dwelling, despite being a protected structure.

The appellant also raised concern with the decision to grant permission before a road safety audit was completed and the council’s water services recommendation not to proceed.

The case is due to be decided by Thursday, October 8, 2026.