Pico Lopes up against Messi in knockout rounds of World Cup

Pico Lopes will find himself up against Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup following Cape Verde’s qualification from the group stage thanks to a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Cape Verde were certainly the better team throughout the game and had multiple chances to score with the forwards seemingly unable to get the ball in the back of the net.

In defence the side remained resolute with Lopes at the heart of it and Saudi Arabia were not given any clear cut chances throughout the game with their attack essentially nullified.

In reaching the knockout stages of the competition they have become the smallest country in history to ever reach this far in a World Cup and have captured the hearts of the wider football public with their appearances so far at the tournament.

These include a monumental 0-0 draw with Spain in the opening game before a comeback against Uruguay to secure a 2-2 result in the following game.

While the side may be disappointed that they were unable to get their first World Cup win over the line last night they go into the knockout stages undefeated so far.

Winning is something they will have to become accustomed to should they wish to go any further with draws no longer being good enough to keep them in it.

They now find themselves drawn against Argentina with the sides set to meet on Friday July 3rd in Miami.