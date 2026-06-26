Francis Timmons elected new mayor of South Dublin County

Francis Timmons has been elected the new Mayor of South Dublin County Council for the 2026/27 council term.

First elected to SDCC in 2014, Mayor Timmons has worked as Independent County Councillor for Clondalkin, Rathcoole, Newcastle, Saggart and Brittas, and has spent 34 years working alongside families and communities in these areas.

He was elected Mayor by 24 votes at SDCC’s AGM which took place on June 26th.

Before casting her vote, his colleague, Councillor Liona O’Toole, described him as “one of the kindest and most genuine people you could ever meet.”

Mayor Timmons thanked the Councillors for their support and votes which led to his election, saying;

“A chairde, first, thanks to every Councillor who voted to elect me as Mayor today, and to those who didn’t, for whatever reason, we will work together as a team, the same as previous councils.”

Outgoing Mayor Pamela Kearns congratulated Mayor Timmons on his election and told him; “I know we will be able to rely on you.”

Eoin Ó Broin congratulated Mayor Timmons on his election, saying;

“You are a trojan worker for Clondalkin. You resurrected the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Clondalkin and even managed to bring the Catherine Connolly presidential campaign to Clondalkin.”

Following Mayor Timmons’ election, Sarah Barnes was elected as Deputy Mayor by 24 votes to Gino Kenny’s 10 votes.

“Thank you for all your votes, it is an absolute honour and a huge privilege. I look forward to a great year ahead and I thank my Fine Gael colleagues and my friends and families I the gallery also.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme