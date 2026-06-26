Mother sets up Irish classes in memory of her daughter Amelia

A mother from Firhouse has set up Irish classes at Caife Aon Scéal on Tallaght’s Main Street in honour of her teen daughter, Amelia, who passed away two years ago.

Suzi Mangan of Old Court, Firhouse, has set up the hour-long classes called ‘Bhí Amelia anseo’ on Saturday mornings from 11:30, carrying on the work done by her daughter Amelia Belle Ferguson, who passed away unexpectedly while at the Gaeltacht in Galway at the age of 14.