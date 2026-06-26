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Measures in place to ensure listed species are protected and habitats are preserved
The council outlined that are in place to ensure listed species such as swans are protectedd

Measures in place to ensure listed species are protected and habitats are preserved

Echo StaffJune 26, 2026 2:06 pm

South Dublin County Council has outlined the measures that are in place to ensure listed species such as swans are protected and their habitats are preserved.

In South Dublin, Tymon Park and the River Dodder provide wild birds, especially swans, with natural habitats to nest and feed safely.

These habitats are preserved by SDCC through planning controls and the monitoring of illegal dumping and pollution to maintain water quality for the animals.

In terms of regulating human activity, dog control by-laws have been applied by the Council and signage has been provided in public spaces to prevent harmful feeding or disturbance.

As part of its Biodiversity Action Plan, the Council has ensured to promote public awareness of protected species through education and community involvement to ensure the long-term protection of swans.

Wildlife is also monitored and its habitats are enhanced, when necessary, with measures such as wetland protection and reduced pesticide use in place.

Across South Dublin, public parks provide important habitats for a significant proportion of the swan population around Dublin as many of these green areas include ponds and lakes.

A voluntary group has gained support under the County Heritage Plan to ring-tag new cygnets in public ponds and lakes to help build a picture of the growth of urban swan populations.

It has also shown the importance of these public parks in providing safe and adequate environments for protected species such as these.

Supported by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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