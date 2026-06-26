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Local Faces: Keith McClean
Keith McClean 5th Dan Black Belt in Aikido

Local Faces: Keith McClean

Echo StaffJune 26, 2026 2:00 pm

SUMMER is here, (or what passes for summer in Ireland) and before we know it, the kids will be back in school, writes Ken Doyle.

So I’d like to begin if I may by addressing the new crop of first years who will take their place at Mount Seskin Community College here in leafy Tallaght.

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