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St John of God centre put on the market for €600,000
The house on Old Bawn Drive

St John of God centre put on the market for €600,000

James Roulston MooneyJune 26, 2026 1:26 pm

The St John of God centre in Old Bawn will  not be turned back into a respite facility after it was put on the market for €600,000.

A building on Old Bawn Drive that was previously used as a respite centre before becoming the home of a sole resident will not be returned back to its previous form, and will instead be sold on.

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