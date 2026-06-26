St John of God centre put on the market for €600,000
The St John of God centre in Old Bawn will not be turned back into a respite facility after it was put on the market for €600,000.
A building on Old Bawn Drive that was previously used as a respite centre before becoming the home of a sole resident will not be returned back to its previous form, and will instead be sold on.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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