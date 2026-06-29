Retention permission sought for temporary structure at Gaelcholaiste an Phiarsaigh

Retention permission is sought for the existing temporary structures at Gaelcholáiste an Phiarsaigh in Rathfarnham while works continue on the permanent site.

Permission was granted in 2023 for the first phase of works to revamp the grounds of the Loreto Abbey Complex, where the school has resided since its establishment in 2014, and retention has once again been sought for temporary structures that are currently being used while this work is ongoing.

The retention of the wooden structure is sought for a further five years after previous applications were successful in extending the duration in the past.

The existing development consists of a two-storey temporary style flat roof classroom building with a total floor area of 1797.5 sqm.

The site provides 18 classrooms in total along with other facilities; nine classrooms, student/staff toilet facilities on the ground floor, with a further nine classrooms, staff room, administration office and a plantroom located on the first floor, including a lift and two stairs, car parking/set down areas, with associated site landscaping works.

The temporary school site received permission to be constructed in 2016 and was extended in recent years to provide a second floor with more facilities.

The Department of Education received planning permission three years ago for partial demolitions, refurbishment and a new circulation link extension to the existing Loreto Abbey Complex, which was noted to be the first step in a two-phase masterplan.

The masterplan aims to restore and revitalise the historic part of Rathfarnham, which houses protected structures such as the Northern Gate Lodge and the complex’s structural elements.

Refurbishment works to the existing 1725 Georgian House and 1890s St Anne’s buildings, with works to the ground floor of the 1903 gymnasium building at the 300-year-old complex were included in the masterplan.

TAGS newsPropertyRathfarnham

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