Teenager died from collision between scrambler bike and car

A Dublin teenager who died following a collision between his scrambler motorbike and a car near his home just over a year ago suffered multiple traumatic injuries, an inquest has heard, reports Seán McCárthaigh.

Jason Monks (18) a father of one from Rossfield Drive, Tallaght, sustained fatal injuries in the incident which occurred at around 8pm on April 20, 2025 on Citywest Avenue, Dublin 24.

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