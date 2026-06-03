Barbers and coffee shop to replace flower shop

A new barbers and coffee shop is set to be introduced at Springfield Shopping Centre after a change of use was granted to replace a flower shop.

Permission was granted for a change of use of the unit that previously was the home of a flower shop into one that hosts a barbers and coffee shop.

The local shopping centre located in Alderwood Court is situated by several housing estates in the local area.

Unit 3, the unit in the application, was brought to the market by BROE Auctioneers in October 2025 for an asking price of €179,000.

This retail premises, trading for a number of years as Mix Flowers, has frontage to many residents in the nearby homes and the end-of-terrace ground floor unit has a total floor area of 47 square metres, with ample parking to the front and side of the unit.

The council noted that the change of use would “not adversely impact” the residents in the area, and with no exterior works proposed, no changes to adjacent buildings are expected.

The developer shall make a financial contribution of €2,641.40 to the planning authority “in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development” within their remit.