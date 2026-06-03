Garda high visibility urged to help tackle ongoing crime

Clondalkin has been excluded from the programme

Clondalkin has been excluded from the expansion of an Garda Síochána’s High Visibility Policing Plan to South Dublin.

Members of South Dublin County Council have called for action by the Garda Commissioner and Superintendent to include Clondalkin and Saggart in the programme to help tackle ongoing crime in the area.

In April, it was announced that the High Visibility Plan would be stretched out towards areas in South Dublin, such as Rathfarnham, Tallaght and Crumlin, but there was no mention of an expansion to Clondalkin.

The Plan has proved extremely effective since patrols first began in Dublin City in March 2025 with reports including an average of 18 daily arrests and a 45 per cent decrease in reports of robbery.

Clondalkin regularly faces serious issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour which councillors believe could be reduced by the presence of a high visibility Garda patrol.

This month saw the provision of 18 new Probationary Gardaí to Clondalkin Garda Station, but further measures are needed to introduce round-the-clock surveillance.

Councillor Francis Timmons spoke on the issue,

“While I welcome the 18 new guards for our area, my motion calling for additional resources and high visibility policing still stands.

I have been calling for additional resources for our area for a year. We have villages in this Local Electoral Area that are expanding rapidly and some complex anti-social issues persist throughout this LEA.

These issues demand additional resources our community safety must be the priority.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme