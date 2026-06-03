Measures implemented to solve damp issues in council properties

The photos highlight the issues at the senior cirizen complexes

DUBLIN City Council properties have been inspected and maintenance has been completed in an effort to tackle the presence of damp and mould.

Complaints have been made by residents in Bernard Curtis House and La Touche senior citizens complex in Bluebell, Davitt House and Lissadel Maisonettes in Drimnagh and Rossaveal senior citizens complex in Ballyfermot regarding living conditions.

Following a request from Councillor Daithí Doolan, Dublin City Council confirmed the measures that have been implemented in the different properties.

In La Touche senior citizens complex, the Council’s Housing Maintenance team recently cleared drains in the complex and replaced them where necessary.

In 2025, Davitt House residents received new double-glazed windows and mechanical ventilation to help eliminate damp from their homes.

Lissadel Maisonettes were externally insulated and new windows and mechanical ventilation were also installed by the Council.

Bernard Curtis House and Rossaveal senior citizens complex are due to undergo adjust surveys this year, before appropriate measure can be put in place to enhance living conditions.

The properties will also be investigated by Housing Maintenance to see if mechanical ventilation can be installed.

Cllr Doolan made the request to DCC on behalf of the residents who have been faced with a lack of maintenance by the council.

In each residence, several issues have been reported such as deteriorated plumbing works in Lisadell Maisonettes, broken kitchen cabinets, and an open sewer in the front garden.

One tenant did not discover her garden to be a point of concern until the grass was cut after she moved into the property.

The long grass hid several issues including an open sewer covered by a piece of wood instead of an appropriate manhole cover and the absence of a water pipe from her kitchen sink, allowing wastewater to drain into her garden.

A resident in Bernard Curtis House who has been dealing with mould in every room in the property, reported a broken vent in a bedroom when she first moved in seven years ago and has still not been fixed.

Although a certain amount of work has been done by the council, Cllr Doolan highlighted the number of other issues that the maintenance team have yet to attend to

“I sent a list of all the maintenance issues to them, so I would hope that they will now prioritise and tackle each and every one of those to make sure that the maintenance is carried out to a professional level” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.