Corkagh ‘Big Sing’ calls the community to raise their Voices for Beacon of Light

“The Big Sing is to get volunteers to sing in front of the crowds who gather at the venue,” explains North Clondalkin Community Choir’s Ruth Grogan.

Corkagh Big Sing is based around “one simple idea”, according to the choir’s musical director Noel Collins: “A community is at its best when supporting one another, especially those who need our help the most.”

Talented musicians from choirs to soloists will raise their voices to shine a light on mental health and supports available.

Their voices will shine a light on the invaluable support service: Beacon of Light Counselling Centre.

After confirming with South Dublin County Council that it was okay to hold the event, the choir then set about making flyers for social media and the press.

They have since contacted big names in the music industry and hired a professional photographer; the event will be opened by SDCC mayor Francis Timmons and closed by CEO of The Beacon of Light Geoffrey McCarthy.

Big names contacted in advance of the event have included Aslan, the Saw Doctors, Imelda May, and Glen Hansard just prior to his passing.

Ruth is hoping for good weather on the day and would like to thank the performers, North Clondalkin Community Choir musical director Noel Collins, Francis Timmons, the SDCC, and the Ruff Cafe.

The Corkagh Big Sing will take place on September 20 from 11am to 3pm in Corkagh Park beside the Ruff Cafe.

Free tickets are available to purchase on Eventbrite.