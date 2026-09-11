Tech firm supports FoodCloud

TALAGHT-based FoodCloud teamed up with nearby BrightSoftware to work together to tackle food waste and food poverty across Ireland.

FoodCloud, of Broomhill Business Park, works with charities and community groups to help good food reach people who need it while reducing food waste.

Founded in 2013, the non-profit organisation works with hundreds of community partners across Ireland, as well as internationally.

14 members of staff from Meath-based BrightSoftware volunteered over the course of four days to help out the local charity – Bright gives every member of staff a volunteering day each year to spend time supporting a cause of their choice.

One of the staff members at the tech company who took part, Laura McCaul said that the experience had been “rewarding.”

“I loved doing this and I really encourage our colleagues and other businesses to consider giving up a little of their time to do something like this.

“It was such a rewarding experience.”

FoodCloud co-founder Iseult Ward stated that the organisation aims to deliver one billion meals by 2030 and noted the intention to see the non-profit’s technology adopted in more countries over the coming years on the Business Plus Talks podcast at the start of the year.

In 2025, the non-profit redistributed approximately 35,410 tonnes of surplus food, the equivalent of 84.3 million meals to those in need.

204 food businesses in Ireland worked alongside the organisation to donate the food to 648 different community groups across the nation.

Just under 21,400 volunteer hours were logged throughout last year, with more than 1,800 corporate volunteers accounted for.