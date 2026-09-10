Luke (85) made a big impression on Tallaght

RESPECTS were paid after the passing of ‘Mr Tallaght’ Luke Lawlor following a long battle with illness at the age of 85.

The well-known businessman that hailed from Drimnagh had a car sales business near where the bypass is in Balrothery, set up in 1975. He also collected vintage cars, many of which were seen around the village and are well remembered by locals.

Luke, also known as Noel, owned a forecourt located on the Tallaght Bypass as well, which is now Circle K Balrothery, and had another on Greenhills Road over the years.

His vintage cars were often seen in celebrations such as the St Patrick’s Day Parade in the village, while many others rented out the cars for their own special occasions such as weddings.

This year’s Grand Marshal for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in the village, Charlie O’Connor, paid tribute to a man who “made a big impression” on the community.

Charlie said: “Luke was one of these characters that made a big impression on Tallaght. Not only through his business, but also through his community endeavours.

“He was a larger-than-life personality, and he will always be associated with the classic cars and that impression that he made, but he did much more.

“His loss will be felt.”

The Tallaght businessman picked up several awards over the years noting his contribution to the local area, and was once dubbed ‘Mr Tallaght.’

His love for motors seen in his work at the garage bled into motorsport as well, and Luke even took part in some himself.

The local businessman entered into several Isle of Man TT races in the 60s to race his bikes and took part in other events during his time as a racer.

Charlie noted that Luke was also involved with numerous community organisations over the years.

“He was always a very friendly presence, really well known and clearly a Tallaght personality.

“He did a lot of good work, helped a lot of organisations and people…we should remember all he achieved for the community.”

He was printed in countless editions of The Echo over the years due to his work in the local area, and was a strong presence in the local community who will be fondly remembered.