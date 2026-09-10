Right Side Up for Mac Uíllíam area

A COMMUNITY gathering was held to unveil the latest mural in Mac Uíllíam, named ‘Right Side Up’, which was a collaborative effort by those in the community alongside Creative Connections, led by Gráinne Walker and lead artist, Kevin Bohan.

Creative Places Mac Uíllíam commissioned the mural, which was based on several creative ideas from children in the community, before it came to life on the wall.

This mural is a continuation of another that was completed in 2025, called Brighter Hues and was commissioned following numerous requests from residents hoping to add more colour to the area.

The community celebration was supported by Jennifer Davey from SDCC partnership and Una Rafferty from SDCC Community Department and included sensory play workshops by Sensory Explorers.

Sensory Explorers provide a fun, inclusive, and stimulating environment for children to explore different textures, move their bodies, and build skills in a relaxed setting.

Creative Producer and Coordinator of Creative Places Mac Uíllíam, Jennifer Webster, was delighted to see the community come together and celebrate the hard work that went into creating a bright and colourful space for residents.

“It really brought everyone together; it was a real community gathering. Everyone really did come together, including members of the traveller community alongside with the entire Mac Uíllíam community.”

“The residents who live opposite the wall spoke to us and said they would really love a continuation of the wall. It was always a natural play area in the estate, but there was a lot of dumping there.”

She went on to explain that it was important to reclaim the area back again and “to improve the aesthetic of it” but the idea to do so “came from the community itself.”

Creative Places Mac Uíllíam is led by Tallaght Community Arts, in partnership with South Dublin County Arts Office and is a vital resource to increase participation in mapping, planning and delivering much-needed activities and programmes to Mac Uíllíam residents.

It reaches the local community through working with Mac Uíllíam Development Action Group and Youth Arts Action Group and is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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