Croagh Patrick climbers raise €5,500
TWO Kilnamanagh AFC clubmen climbed the challenging Croagh Patrick to raise more than €5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.
Paddy Ennis and Eamonn Connaughton completed the climb on Thursday, August 27 to raise money for the ASI and the work they do at the football club’s neighbour facility, the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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