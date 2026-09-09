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Croagh Patrick climbers raise €5,500
Paddy Ennis and Eamonn Connaughton achieved their goal

Croagh Patrick climbers raise €5,500

James Roulston MooneySeptember 9, 2026 12:20 pm

TWO Kilnamanagh AFC clubmen climbed the challenging Croagh Patrick to raise more than €5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Paddy Ennis and Eamonn Connaughton completed the climb on Thursday, August 27 to raise money for the ASI and the work they do at the football club’s neighbour facility, the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre

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