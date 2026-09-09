Clondalkin website launched will keep track of all festivals

Mayor Francis timmons with some of the volunteers at the launch

A BRAND-NEW local festival website – Clondalkinfestivals.ie – has been launched by Mayor Francis Timmons, giving the people of Clondalkin the chance to keep up with information and news relating to each of the festivals that take place in Clondalkin annually.

In total, Clondalkin hosts five festivals each year; the Fairtrade Festival, Creative Clondalkin, St Patrick’s Day, Clondalkin Festival and the Clondalkin Writers Festival.

Clondalkinfestivals.ie acts as an information hub for each of these events, providing up-to-date information on a regular basis for those wanting to keep up with the latest.

At the launch, Mayor Timmons applauded the numerous volunteers who go the extra mile to ensure the events go off without a hitch and thanked each sponsor for their generosity.

“These events wouldn’t happen without the committee, volunteers, sponsors but above all the community taking part! I want to give a special mention to residents in IPAS and our Direct Provision centre who have been a big part of our volunteers over the years,” he said.

“I want to thank our main sponsors Brian McElroy, Tower Credit Union, Carlston Windows and Doors and many others.”

Mayor Timmons also mentioned the need for active committee members, as the committee is currently looking for people to fill their Secretary and Treasurer roles.

Creative Clondalkin begins October 2026 and showcases a diverse range of local talent, featuring everything from traditional Irish music and contem-porary visual arts to local crafts, poetry, and storytelling that reflect the unique identity of our community.

The Clondalkin Writers festival will have its main event on January 29, 2027 and will feature local poets and writers who will share their work and speak to members of the community.

Clondalkin Festival is a week-long festival that takes place every June, celebrating the village’s rich history, diverse culture, and strong community spirit.

Clondalkin Fairtrade Festival begins in February 2027 and runs for the entire month, encouraging locals to buy fairtrade products and join in on the several events which will take place over the 28 days.

This event brings together local retailers, schools, and residents to celebrate Clondalkin’s status as a FairTrade community. You can sample delicious, ethically sourced coffees, chocolates, and teas while learning directly from volunteers about how fair wages change lives across the world.

On the website, users can submit their nominations for next year’s St Patricks Day parade Grand Marshall as well as further information about what can be expected in March 2027.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.