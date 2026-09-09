Vigil by candlelight at Parthalán Place will remember loved ones

A CANDLELIGHT vigil will take place at Parthalán Place next Thursday at 8pm to commemorate lost loved ones for World Suicide Prevention Day.

The vigil will involve speeches, songs, and poems surrounding the theme of mental health and it will finish with the lighting of candles, with several local musicians such as Tallaght’s Luke Clerkin, the Kingswood Community Choir and Clondalkin’s Sadhbh Keane among the crop in attendance on the night.

This is the third year of the event, and Luke is one of the organisers alongside Jamie Harrington.

The pair work alongside local organisations such as Nina For Life, HOPE and Walk and Talk, as well as South Dublin County Council Libraries to deliver the event, while the idea originated from Tree of Hope’s Noeleen Fulham.

Luke Clerkin outlined the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, as well as awareness of the services available to people locally in relation to these, ahead of the event.

He has lost several people over the years to suicide and has also faced his own struggles.

The musician said: “I’ve struggled with my mental health for as long as I’ve known what mental health was really for over 15 years – and maybe when I was younger as well, but we didn’t really talk about it.

“I had my own struggle where I had to stop myself from taking my own life by asking for help and that was a big thing when I was just 20.

“So, once I came through that, and came out the other side of that, I just wanted to help people.”

The singer-songwriter referred to a similar period in his life a year-and-a-half ago and added that he looks forward to taking a breath and lighting a candle for himself in a moment of peace.

Luke paid tribute to the local services like Hope, Nina For Life and the Tree of Hope campaign for their work over the years.

He stated that events like the vigil opposite the Civic Theatre can provide people with an understanding that they are not alone, no matter how dark or isolating their thoughts may feel.

“No matter what age you are, if you see somebody who is experiencing what you’ve gone through or has overcome what you’ve gone through and shines a light, that can really help.

“When you’re in that mindset, when you’re in that darkness, it can be hard to fathom whether people can understand what you’re going through.

“And then you see somebody and it can be like a mirror for what you could be if you keep moving forward.”

If you’re struggling with mental health, or are going through suicidal thoughts, you can call; Samaritans 24/7 at 116 123, Pieta House 24/7 at 1800 247 247 or text ‘HELP’ to 51544, Aware at 1800 80 48 48, Teenline 24/7 at 1800 833 634 and Childline 24/7 at 1800 666 666, text 50101 or chat online.

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