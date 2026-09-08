‘A flurry of reports’ about illegal dumping

ILLEGAL dumping was “never as blatant as it was” at the weekend in Tallaght, according to one local councillor, as they described a “flurry of reports” made.

The problem of illegal dumping has hit the local area from time to time, and this past weekend proved to be an exceptional case, according to Councillor Niamh Whelan, as reports of dumping from across the community were made.

Some of the trash dumped on public greens and walkways in Aylesbury, Firhouse and Ballycullen included kitchen appliances like refrigerators, bins, pallets of wood and household items such as baskets and frames.

Another instance of illegal dumping raised by a resident in Kilclare displayed fire damage on a green, broken bed frames chucked out and large sofas tossed over.

Cllr Whelan said: “It was a flurry of reports that came in from different areas over the two or three days, where it just looked like somebody collected a load of skip bags and dropped them across different areas to get rid of them.

“They’re charging people to pick them up, and then they’re dumping them on the side of the road.

“I’ve never seen it as blatant as it was this weekend. You might get one or two here and there, but this was the most I’ve had in a weekend.”

The Tallaght councillor also noted the impact of nitrous oxide canisters in the area as well.

Many can be seen in and around Old Bawn, Firhouse, Tymon and other parts in their surrounding areas – used canisters dumped on greens, near bodies of water and by public walkways is a common sight at this point, despite clean-ups.

Senator Teresa Costello recently collected 198 cans in just one hour of a clean-up carried out across various parts of Tallaght, and Cllr Whelan stated that “they’re everywhere now.”

“My concern would be the usage. First of all, where do they come from? I see kids outside my local shops using them – it’s brazen.