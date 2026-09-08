Frustration over delay in action following swan deaths

MEMBERS of the community in Clondalkin are outraged following the deaths of three swans at the lakes in Corkagh Park and are pushing for action from South Dublin County Council, to ensure it does not continue to happen.

It was reported from locals at the beginning of August that three cygents had died over the course of approximately 36 hours, with one swan having drowned and another needing rescuing.

Frustrations have grown as locals feel as though they have been forced to take matters into their own hands due to the lack of communication from SDCC over dangers that are “entirely preventable.”

Litter picking around the lakes has become a common occurrence and multiple bags filled with rubbish have been removed from the area, as discarded fishing line and rubbish creating serious hazards for wildlife.

One local who was directly involved in the rescue operation and the removal of the dead swans from the lake, told The Echo about the overwhelming feeling of anger and helplessness that has grown among many.

“I have repeatedly raised these concerns with South Dublin County Council and have provided photographs as evidence.

“We are taxpayers who fund South Dublin County Council, yet residents and local fishermen are having to come together and carry out clean-up work themselves.

“I have also personally been going out and removing rubbish and fishing-related waste because I simply cannot stand by and watch wildlife being put at risk.”

Complaints have been submitted to SDCC, but answers have yet to be received, as there is a timeline of response that means SDCC have up to two weeks to respond to any enquiries or complaints.

This wait time is another cause of frustration, as many feel as though there is a severe lack of urgency and concern for matters relating to wildlife, especially protected species such as swans.

“I do not want another acknowledgement or another explanation of the complaint’s procedure. I want to know who within SDCC is taking responsibility for the immediate protection of wildlife at Corkagh Park and what action they are taking now,” said one source.

“The fact that a complaint has a 15-working-day response timeframe does not mean that the Council can simply wait while an ongoing hazard remains in place and further wildlife is potentially put at risk, wildlife cannot wait for an administrative deadline.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme