Through the aisles of existence: ‘Trolley Boy’ heads to the Civic

Choreographer Diarmuid Armstrong whose new dance-theatre production Trolley Boy will make its world premiere at the Civic

BOB finds himself in an endless shop. Born, living and dying within its aisles, the inhabitants of this strange world move through an absurd existence they do not fully understand. Within it, Bob traverses his life’s odyssey.

The surreal dance-theatre piece of ‘Trolley Boy’ draws theatregoers into an infinite universe that is intriguing, disquieting, and oddly familiar.

Dark, grotesque, blissful, cathartic and absurd, this is a journey through the aisles of existence.

‘Trolley Boy’ is presented by A Crooked Thinking in association with the Civic Theatre as part of the 2026 Dublin Fringe Festival.

This production is funded by the Arts Council and Leitrim County Council. It has been developed at The Dome, Leitrim; Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo; and Black Box Theatre, Galway.

It is supported by Cairde Sligo Arts Festival.

This week, The Echo sat down with choreographer Diarmuid Armstrong to discuss ‘Trolley Boy’, which has its world premiere in the Civic Theatre between September 15 and 17.

Four performances will be presented, including a 7:30pm performance on each of the three nights, as well as a 1pm performance on the final day.

Booking details are available at civictheatre.

What can you tell us about ‘Trolley Boy’ without giving too much away?

‘Trolley Boy’ is a dance-theatre show about journeying through the absurd nature of life using the lens of an endless grocery store.

We follow an individual as he traverses its shelves, exploring the limits of his own personal odyssey.

What inspired you to create this piece?

It has been a long process, with many twists and turns. It started with ideas and images based in a shop.

Through further research with the dancers, we developed many movement languages and concepts with relevant themes, such as consumerism, gluttony, excess, evolution, love and life.

We have now landed on something quite special.

How have you approached this production (choreography, directing, casting, etc.)?

The show has been built in two parts.

There was a research and development phase where we took the opportunity to play around and explore lots of different themes and movement language.

In the creation phase, we extracted and solidified the themes we found most interesting and compelling.

The cast were chosen for their unique approaches to dance and theatre.

I also had preconceived concepts in mind for them as individuals in the piece.

During the creation process, I have worked with their specific talents and quirks to bring this world to life.

Although I am directing and not performing in the work, I have remained very much part of the physical research, keeping me in touch with the demands of the choreography, which has been developed in collaboration with the dancers.

What has been your favourite part of working on ‘Trolley Boy’ so far and why?

My favourite part has been working with the fantastic individuals on this show – they have brought me so much joy, laughter and fulfilment.

They have challenged, supported and humbled me with their commitment, dedication and creativity.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you have encountered so far, and how have you navigated them?

The biggest challenge for me has been running this production out of my family home.

This has been a genuine DIY show. We built a dance studio here at our home in Leitrim during the Covid lockdown.

Since then, I’ve made three shows here, and this is by far the largest.

We have built everything here, along with providing accommodation for the 4 dancers and a myriad of passing designers and creatives to make it happen.

It has been a monumental undertaking on top of this ambitious production.

Was it always planned to present the world premiere in the Civic?

It was not always planned for The Civic.

When you’re in the process of making a Show, you never really know where you are going to be performing, and then there is the whole question of funding and associated timelines.

Things worked out well for us, and we are delighted and honoured to be presenting ‘Trolley Boy’ in The Civic as part of Dublin Fringe Festival.

It’s a great venue in a great neighbourhood.

Do you have any other projects or productions planned beyond this?

Yes, I have a few. After the premiere and run at The Civic, we plan to tour the show nationally/internationally, giving it life for as long as possible.

It takes an enormous amount of effort to make a work like this, and it’s a shame if you can only perform it a few times.

The same sentiment goes for the other show I just premiered at Cairde Sligo Arts Festival 2026, ‘Barbarian’, made in collaboration with director Bob Kelly and performer Hannah Rogerson.

Along with that, I will be starting the initial research for a new show.

Who would you like to thank for helping you with this production?

First of all, I would like to thank my family for their massive contribution to the work.

I would not have been able to make this show without their ongoing support and musical artistry.

I would like to thank my artistic team and my production team, all incredibly talented and professional in their own unique way.

I would like to thank all our funders and supporters: The Arts Council, Leitrim County Council, Dublin Fringe Festival, The Civic Theatre, Town Hall Theatre, Galway, Cairde Sligo Arts Festival and Hawk’s Well Theatre.

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