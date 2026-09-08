Garda seize 18 vehicles in Fortunestown and Springfield crackdown on antisocial behaviour

Community Policing Unit in Tallaght seized 12 e-scooters as well as six other vehicles as part of the operation (Image: An Garda Siochana)

Gardaí seized 18 vehicles, mostly electric vehicles such as e-scooters, in Fortunestown and Springfield as part of an operation targeting antisocial behaviour on Sunday.

Gardaí attached to the Community Policing Unit in Tallaght seized 12 e-scooters as well as six other vehicles as part of the operation.

Five e-bikes were also seized by local gardaí, as well as a motorcycle.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí attached to the Community Policing Unit in Tallaght conducted an operation targeting anti-social behaviour on Sunday 6th September 2026.

“During the course of the operation in the Fortunestown and Springfield areas, Gardaí seized a number of vehicles including: 12 e-scooters, 5 e-bikes, 1 motorcycle.

“Tallaght Gardaí are committed to keeping people safe.”