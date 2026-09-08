Equine centre gets funding boost to help with disability programmes

Cherry Orchard Equine Centre is ‘at the heart of many programmes’

CHERRY Orchard Equine Centre has received funding from Re-think Ireland Disability Participation and Awareness Fund, allowing them to continue to provide valuable resources.

In particular, the funding will allow the Centre to run a 12-month Equine Assisted Activity Programme for people with disabilities in the community.

The programme is delivered in groups of four per session, giving participants the chance to fully immerse themselves in each session and allowing staff to provide one-on-one care to each individual.

It also means that staff must “consider whether participants are suitable to take part together as a group and whether the programme can meet their individual needs safely and effectively.”

Due to this, places on the programme will be offered based on level of need and group suitability.

The Equine Centre shared the sense of achievement that comes with being awarded this funding and the doors that it has opened for everyone.

“We’ve worked hard to secure this funding for our community, and we’re very proud to have been successful.”

Cherry Orchard Equine Centre Ltd. was established in 1999 by members of the community, and its doors were officially opened 2003.

Since then, the equine centre has been “at the heart of many of the programmes” that are provided by the Cherry Orchard charity group and the demand for equine activities “has never been greater.”

“We’re really looking forward to getting started and seeing what the next 12 months will bring.”

Rethink Ireland is an organisation that “provides cash grants and business support to the social innovations who can make a real difference.”

Last year, Rethink Ireland supported 190 awardees, managed awardee contracts valued at a total of €38.9m and managed to fund 366 jobs in the Irish not-for-profit sector.

This added up to over 173,000 awardees, which helped to advance the learning of 16,813 people, provide physical or mental health supports to 11,837 people and supported 1,289 people into employment.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme