Search
Equine centre gets funding boost to help with disability programmes
Cherry Orchard Equine Centre is ‘at the heart of many programmes’

Equine centre gets funding boost to help with disability programmes

Grace HarteSeptember 8, 2026 12:03 pm

CHERRY Orchard Equine Centre has received funding from  Re-think Ireland Disability Participation and Awareness Fund, allowing them to continue to provide valuable resources.

In particular, the funding will allow the Centre to run a 12-month Equine Assisted Activity Programme for people with disabilities in the community.

The programme is delivered in groups of four per session, giving participants the chance to fully immerse themselves in each session and allowing staff to provide one-on-one care to each individual.

It also means that staff must “consider whether participants are suitable to take part together as a group and whether the programme can meet their individual needs safely and effectively.”

Due to this, places on the programme will be offered based on level of need and group suitability.

The Equine Centre shared the sense of achievement that comes with being awarded this funding and the doors that it has opened for everyone.

“We’ve worked hard to secure this funding for our community, and we’re very proud to have been successful.”

Cherry Orchard Equine Centre Ltd. was established in 1999 by members of the community, and its doors were officially opened 2003.

Since then, the equine centre has been “at the heart of many of the programmes” that are provided by the Cherry Orchard charity group and the demand for equine activities “has never been greater.”

“We’re really looking forward to getting started and seeing what the next 12 months will bring.”

Rethink Ireland is an organisation that “provides cash grants and business support to the social innovations who can make a real difference.”

Last year, Rethink Ireland supported 190 awardees, managed awardee contracts valued at a total of €38.9m and managed to fund 366 jobs in the Irish not-for-profit sector.

This added up to over 173,000 awardees, which helped to advance the learning of 16,813 people, provide physical or mental health supports to 11,837 people and supported 1,289 people into employment.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


‘A flurry of reports’ about illegal dumping

News

ILLEGAL dumping was “never as blatant as it was” at the weekend in Tallaght, according to one local councillor, as they described...

Frustration over delay in action following swan deaths

Clondalkin

MEMBERS of the community in Clondalkin are outraged following the deaths of three swans at the lakes in Corkagh Park and are...

Garda seize 18 vehicles in Fortunestown and Springfield crackdown on antisocial behaviour

Latest

Gardaí seized 18 vehicles, mostly electric vehicles such as e-scooters, in Fortunestown and Springfield as part of an operation targeting antisocial behaviour...

Two arrested as part of investigation into smuggling of controlled drugs into prisons

Latest

Gardaí have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigations into the activities of a criminal group involved in smuggling controlled...

Two arrested after drugs and cash worth €9,000 seized in Tallaght

Latest

Two men were arrested after searches in Killinarden and Jobstown yielded hauls of over €9,000 worth of illegal substances collectively and €2,000...

Making room for whatever comes next at U Store It

Sponsored Content

SPONSORED CONTENT You might be moving house, renovating, downsizing, heading abroad for a while or making room for a growing family. In...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST