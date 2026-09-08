St Finian’s set to develop a pedestrian pathway around the all-weather pitch

AN APPLICATION for planning permission has been submitted by St Finian’s GAA club, Newcastle, to improve the club’s amenities, including the car park and public pathway.

An extension of the existing car park and the creation of a pedestrian pathway are listed on the planning permission application as the two main points of interest.

The extension of the gravel car park will see an increase in size from 1,895 sq m to 2,973 sq m on the 0.540ha site.

The development of a pedestrian pathway around the new all-weather pitch and the installation of low-level solar bollard lighting around this area is also included in the plans.

The creation of two covered seating/picnic areas with picnic benches and demountable umbrellas is listed in the application, as well as an enclosed children’s play area.

The club stated that it wishes to improve their “club’s public amenities for its members, spectators and for the local community who regularly use the club ground’s recreational pathways.”

The development of the club’s new all-weather pitch at the Aylmer Road grounds is nearing completion and will officially open on September 19.

Development of the 95m x 65m All Weather Playing pitch began in Winter 2025 and cost the club approximately €500,000.

The recent application for LED bollard lighting and a new pathway is listed as Phase two of the St Finian’s Club Development Project.

All associated site works will also be completed as part of the development.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme