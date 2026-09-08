Three more schools to take part in STEM Passport for Inclusion

THREE secondary schools in Tallaght and Drimnagh are among the latest schools to join the award-winning STEM Passport for Inclusion programme.

Killinarden Community School, Tallaght Community School and Drimnagh Castle Secondary School have all become part of the programme from this academic year, 2026/27.

From this year, transition year students at the schools will receive mentoring from STEM professionals, access accredited learning opportunities and take part in practical career develop-ment activities.

STEM Passport for Inclusion is led by Professor Katriona O’Sullivan at Maynooth University’s National Centre for Inclusive Higher Education and delivered in partnership with founding industry partner Microsoft, and the programme’s university partners in the Leinster region Maynooth University and Technological University Dublin.

The programme aims to break barriers and empower students from under-served backgrounds to pursue further and higher education opportunities and career pathways in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Professor O’Sullivan welcomed the new additions to the programme and noted that this will allow better access to opportunities for the students.

The programme’s founder stated: “We are delighted to welcome these schools in Dublin to the STEM Passport for Inclusion community. Talent exists in every town and every community across Ireland, but access to opportunities is not always equal.

“By bringing the programme to more schools in Dublin, we can help students discover their potential, build confidence in their abilities and see the exciting possibilities that exist within STEM.”

More than 10,000 students have completed the STEM Passport for Inclusion programme since its launch five years ago.

As the programme enters its next phase, it is aiming to support a further 5,000 pupils while expanding to include TY boys, Youthreach learners, and women returning to education.

The programme is funded by Research Ireland, the Department of Education and Youth, and Microsoft, as well as by many industry and education partners.

Cabra Community College, St. Kevin’s College Ballygall and St Paul’s CBS Secondary School are also new additions to the programme.

Prof. O’Sullivan concluded: “We look forward to working with students, teachers and the wider school community in the year ahead.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.