Council posts changes to Clonburris scheme

Any further observations by the public must be submitted by September 29 this year

A PROPOSED Material Amendment to the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme has been placed on public display by the SDCC.

The amendments include updates relating to infrastructure delivery, bridge and street layout changes, park hub provision, electric vehicle charging and car-parking management.

An Coimisiún Pleanála determined that the proposed amendments would not constitute a change in the overall objective of the Planning Scheme and would not significantly increase the overall commercial and/or residential yield.

The amendments were first submitted as Non-Material Amendments in September 2025, to support the continued delivery and implementation of the Scheme but in June 2026, it was determined that the proposed amendments constitute a material change.

It was also determined that the proposals would not have significant effects on the environment so as to warrant Strategic Environmental Assessment.

Submissions or observations regarding the Proposed Material Amendment to the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme can be made by members of the public until September 29.

Other amendments include: Mobility management, home zones, active frontages, urban design flexibility, service provision, housing delivery provisions, domestic extensions and alterations, retail frontage parameters, telecommunications infrastructure, and associated updates to figures, references and minor typographical matters are also listed as part of the amendments.

As these proposed amendments constitute a material change, SDCC is required to proceed with the statutory consultation process before the Commission can make a final determination on the proposed amendments.

On September 11, 2025, SDCC submitted a proposed Non-Material Amendment to the Clonburris SDZ Planning Scheme 2019 to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

It was determined on June 11, 2026, that the proposed amendments constitute a material change and formal confirmation was received on July 1 that no further reports would issue.

It was confirmed that the consultation documentation had been prepared on the basis of the Commission’s determination letter and the documentation previously submitted.

Submissions can be made through the SDCC’s online consultation portal, where the Proposed Material Amendment and all accompanying documents can also be found.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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