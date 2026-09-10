Francie’s work hits the right notes on his retirement from Ballyfermot Senior College

A SPECIAL gathering took place this past weekend in Ballyfermot to formally recognise the hard work and dedication of one of the area’s most loved musicians, Francie Conway.

The presentation was held to mark Francie’s retirement from the Senior College in Ballyfermot, also known as Ballyfermot College of Further Education, after 37 years of teaching.

The Kerry native was presented with a personalised copper craft by his peers Tono Brennan and Wally O’Sullivan, engraved with symbols of peace, love and rock’n’roll.

Francie found himself in Ballyfermot after having left Kerry with the hope of following his dreams of becoming a musician, which he achieved.

In 1989, Francie began working in the college and later founded The Rock School, alongside Hugh Buckley, which became the first port of call for students including Damien Dempsey, Mundy, Lisa O’Neill and Wallis Bird, who went on to be world-renowned musicians.

Tom Phelan, the MC for the evening, praised the talent that Francie shared with the world over the 37 years, saying:

“His writings and many albums are a testament to his skills as an artist and performer. He has collaborated with some of the greats in the music business.”

He highlighted the mark that he made in Ballyfermot through music, becoming one of the most well-known and well-liked people in the area.

“Francie is more than what he has done or achieved. I know that Ballyfermot and the people of Ballyfermot have a special place in Francie’s heart.

“He is man of faith, a man of peace, gentle and kind and this comes through in his songs.

“Francie’s devotion to his family and his care and love for his son, Rory, can only be admired.

‘He has turned Rory into a rock’n’roller and whenever the pair of them are around, mark my words, before the day is out you will hear their anthem, peace, love and rock’n’roll.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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