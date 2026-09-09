Google submits proposals for emissions testing access structure

Google Ireland has applied for permission to install an access platform and new door opening at its Grange Castle Business Park site for generator emissions testing

GOOGLE Ireland Ltd has submitted planning permission to SDCC seeking to install a new access platform and create a new door opening at its site in Grange Castle Business Park.

The access platform will facilitate generator flue exhaust emissions testing, with the new door opening allowing access to the platform.

Safe and compliant access to the generator exhaust flues is necessary in accordance with environmental regulatory requirements, including EPA guidance for emissions monitoring.

The platform will consist of steel framing, cantilevering out from the existing steel structure which currently supports the generator flue stacks, with a flowforge type grating flooring.

To provide safe access, nominal lighting will be provided on the platform, which will be circa 127sqm and will span across four existing generator flue support frames, which support a total of seven generator exhaust flues.

One of the accessways onto the platform will be through a new door opening, which is to be created in the northern façade of the existing building.

As stated in the application cover letter, the access platform may have “potentially been considered as exempted development under Class 21 (iii) of the Planning and Development Regulations, which reads ‘the installation or erection by way of addition or replacement of plant or machinery, or structures of the nature of plant or machinery.’

“Our understanding is that this does constitute material alterations to the building envelope and therefore requires a planning submission.”

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