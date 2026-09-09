Search
Google submits proposals for emissions testing access structure
Google Ireland has applied for permission to install an access platform and new door opening at its Grange Castle Business Park site for generator emissions testing

Google submits proposals for emissions testing access structure

Grace HarteSeptember 9, 2026 3:28 pm

GOOGLE Ireland Ltd has submitted planning permission to SDCC seeking to install a new access platform and create a new door opening at its site in Grange Castle Business Park.

The access platform will facilitate generator flue exhaust emissions testing, with the new door opening allowing access to the platform.

Safe and compliant access to the generator exhaust flues is necessary in accordance with environmental regulatory requirements, including EPA guidance for emissions monitoring.

The platform will consist of steel framing, cantilevering out from the existing steel structure which currently supports the generator flue stacks, with a flowforge type grating flooring.

To provide safe access, nominal lighting will be provided on the platform, which will be circa 127sqm and will span across four existing generator flue support frames, which support a total of seven generator exhaust flues.

One of the accessways onto the platform will be through a new door opening, which is to be created in the northern façade of the existing building.

As stated in the application cover letter, the access platform may have “potentially been considered as exempted development under Class 21 (iii) of the Planning and Development Regulations, which reads ‘the installation or erection by way of addition or replacement of plant or machinery, or structures of the nature of plant or machinery.’

“Our understanding is that this does constitute material alterations to the building envelope and therefore requires a planning submission.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


17-year-old pleads guilty to driving on wrong side of road

Latest

A 17-YEAR-old who was friends with those who died in the M9 crash has pleaded guilty to driving on the wrong side...

Croagh Patrick climbers raise €5,500

Tallaght

TWO Kilnamanagh AFC clubmen climbed the challenging Croagh Patrick to raise more than €5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Paddy Ennis...

Clondalkin website launched will keep track of all festivals

Clondalkin

A BRAND-NEW local festival website – Clondalkinfestivals.ie – has been launched by Mayor Francis Timmons, giving the people of Clondalkin the chance...

Vigil by candlelight at Parthalán Place will remember loved ones

News

A CANDLELIGHT vigil will take place at Parthalán Place next Thursday at 8pm to commemorate lost loved ones for World Suicide Prevention...

Council posts changes to Clonburris scheme

News

A PROPOSED Material Amendment to the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme has been placed on public display by the SDCC. The...

CDI reports another year of significant impact for young people and families

News

THE Childhood Development Initiative (CDI), based in Fettercairn, has published its 2025 Annual Report, which has revealed another year of significant impact...

Polish scout group has 200 people partying together with first picnic

Tallaght

THE We Come Together community picnic in Springfield drew more than 200 people down to Maplewood Road for a day filled with...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST